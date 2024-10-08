World

Jennifer Lopez sets new goals for life after emotional separation from Ben Affleck

By Web Desk
A side-by-side picture of Jennifer Lopez on the left and Ben Affleck on the right
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly navigating a wave of emotions following her recent separation from Ben Affleck, with new details shedding light on the impact of the breakup. According to insiders, the divorce has taken a toll on Lopez, especially after the couple’s second attempt at their relationship ended in heartbreak.

Speaking with Life & Style magazine, a source close to the singer shared how difficult the separation has been. “This second break really did a number on her,” the insider revealed, explaining that Lopez was deeply invested in the relationship. Lopez, who was grateful for a second chance at love with Affleck, was devastated when things began to unravel. The engagement ring, inscribed with “not. Going. Anywhere,” once symbolized their commitment, making the breakup even more painful.

Despite the emotional toll, Lopez’s friends and family have noticed a gnificant shift in her mindset. The source said, “She’s finally ready to move on. She’s done some introspection — she says four divorces will do that.” Lopez is now looking to start a new chapter in her life, and those close to her say she is gearing up for an exciting transformation. “Get ready for an all-new J.Lo,” the source hinted, as Lopez focuses on personal growth and the future.

Though the heartbreak is still fresh, Lopez is determined to heal and move forward, embracing the changes ahead with optimism and resilience.

Web Desk
Web Desk

