NATIONAL

Storm in Arabian Sea may hit Pakistan soon, NDMA issues alert

By News Desk

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert regarding a possible storm system forming in the Arabian Sea that could impact Pakistan’s coastal areas in the third week of October.

According to the NDMA, the storm system is currently near the Lakshadweep Valley in India. Forecasts suggest that this weather system may intensify into a coastal storm and move northwest, potentially hitting Pakistan’s coastline within two weeks.

In light of this, the NDMA has instructed residents of coastal regions, as well as local authorities and emergency services, to remain vigilant and prepared for any emergency situation.

The NDMA has assured the public that the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with relevant departments.

Authorities are also preparing for potential evacuations and issuing necessary guidelines to minimize damage if the storm makes landfall.

