Country commemorates 19th anniversary of 2005 earthquake as National Disaster Awareness Day

ISLAMABAD: The 19th anniversary of the catastrophic earthquake that struck on October 8, 2005, is being observed across Pakistan today with solemnity and respect.

This day, designated as National Disaster Awareness Day, serves to emphasize the critical need for preparedness and safety against natural disasters.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale, resulted in the loss of over 80,000 lives and injured more than 100,000 individuals. It also led to extensive destruction of infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of northern Pakistan.

The observance began with special prayers held during Fajr at mosques nationwide, dedicated to the souls of the departed. The AJK government has declared a gazetted holiday throughout the state in memory of the earthquake’s victims.

Central commemorative events are taking place in Muzaffarabad, the epicenter of the 2005 quake. This ceremony serves as a tribute to those lost and a reminder of the enduring solidarity among the people and government of Pakistan, as well as the international NGOs and friendly countries that provided crucial support during the disaster.

In addition to the main ceremony, various activities have been organized throughout AJK and Pakistan to raise awareness regarding disaster preparedness.

These initiatives include awareness walks, seminars, and symposiums aimed at educating the public on precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of future natural disasters. Participants from diverse backgrounds, including social and political workers, lawyers, journalists, and business professionals, are attending these events.