Ayaz Sadiq requests quick ECP decision on women and minority assembly seats

Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has formally reached out to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the urgent need for a decision on women and minority seats in the assembly.

This request comes in light of concerns raised by various parliamentary leaders.

According to sources, these leaders expressed their worries in a letter to Sadiq about the ECP’s inaction concerning the allocation of seats for women and non-Muslim members, especially in relation to the Election Amendment Bill 2024. In response, Ayaz Sadiq has penned a second letter to the ECP, reiterating the need for a timely resolution.

It’s important to note that Sadiq had initially contacted the ECP on September 19, 2024, urging prompt action to implement the revised Election Act. He emphasized the ECP’s constitutional duty to enforce laws passed by Parliament and respect its authority, particularly concerning reserved seats and changes in party affiliation.

The ongoing delay has raised significant concerns about representation and inclusivity in the upcoming elections.