Melania Trump shares experience of viewing secret ISIS raid, raising questions about protocol

In her new memoir, former First Lady Melania Trump reveals that she watched a classified military raid in 2019 aimed at capturing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, despite lacking the necessary security clearance. Melania recounts that her husband, then-President Donald Trump, called her to the White House Situation Room, a rare experience for her. “I was caught off guard when I received a call informing me that the president wanted to see me in the Oval Office,” she recalled. “I was directed to join him in the Situation Room—a first and unique experience for me.”

The Situation Room is reserved for monitoring sensitive military operations and is typically accessible only to individuals with high-level security clearance. In her memoir, Melania describes Donald whispering to her, “‘Watch this incredible action at work.'” She joined then-Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and other officials during the operation.

Melania also highlighted the role of a military dog named Conan, who was injured during the raid. She noted, “Sadly, he sustained some injuries,” and mentioned that the Trumps later honored Conan at the White House. “After his recovery, we were honored to welcome him to the White House to present him with a medal for his exceptional courage,” she wrote. During the operation, Melania asked questions about troop involvement, seeking details about the mission.

This revelation raises ethical questions regarding protocol. Presidential historian Tim Naftali remarked that while a president can share classified information with the First Lady at their discretion, it’s not common practice. Christopher Miller, who served as acting Defense Secretary under Trump, expressed concern about the implications of the First Lady attending a major military operation.

First Lady Melania Trump attended some Oval Office and Situation Room Briefings. She asked questions and President Trump asked for her opinion. She was in the SR when U.S. Special Forces raided ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound. Was her idea to bring Conan to The WH. pic.twitter.com/MoppSaa7b4 — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) June 3, 2023

Melania emphasized the significance of the mission, stating, “The mission to eliminate the leader of ISIS was a significant objective, and the successful completion of this operation would be a major accomplishment. This pivotal moment was one that Donald wanted to share with me.” The raid concluded with Al-Baghdadi’s death, and Donald later stated, “He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”

The Trump administration has faced scrutiny over security clearances, notably when Trump sought top-secret clearance for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, despite concerns from intelligence officials.

Melania’s memoir is released as Donald Trump prepares for a potential return to the White House in November. In the book, she also addresses the January 6 Capitol attack and supports her husband’s claims regarding election fraud, stating, “Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day. I am not the only person who questions the results.”