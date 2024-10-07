Trump Jr. reveals why his father refuses a second debate with Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has confirmed he will not be participating in a third debate with Kamala Harris following their recent presidential debate in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News. Trump had already taken part in two debates this year: one against Joe Biden, marking the conclusion of Biden’s campaign, and the other with Harris just last month. With no further debates planned for the season, Donald Trump Jr. has now spoken out in defense of his father’s decision to step away from a rematch with Harris.

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump Jr. explained his father’s stance. According to a report from HuffPost, Trump Jr. stated, “I don’t think there’s a chance he could get a fair debate. I don’t believe there are any moderators who would ensure that. Even Fox moderators, who might be trying to appease the left, could lean in that direction.” He continued, emphasizing that the current political environment isn’t suitable for his father to engage in another debate with Harris.

Trump Jr. also noted that his father had previously offered to participate in a Fox News debate, but Harris had declined. “My father said weeks ago, ‘I’ll do a Fox debate,’ but Kamala turned it down. She can only participate when she knows she has the upper hand, such as with a supportive figure like Tim Walz at her side,” he said. After the Philadelphia debate, Trump criticized the ABC moderators, describing the experience as a “three-on-one” attack.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump likened the debate to a fight, stating, “In boxing or UFC, when a fighter gets knocked out, they demand a rematch. It’s no different with a debate. She was beaten badly, and now she wants a rematch. Every poll shows us winning.” He added, “Polls clearly show I won the debate against Kamala Harris, the radical left candidate. She immediately called for a second debate.”

Speaking backstage at a campaign rally in Arizona, Trump reiterated his stance, saying, “We don’t think another debate is necessary. We’ve covered all the important issues, and I don’t think they’re interested in having it either.”

In another social media post, Trump wrote, “I beat Biden, I beat her, and I’m not going to do it again. Votes have already been cast, and I’m leading in the polls. I’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and she’s incapable of it!”

Meanwhile, independent voter Jeremy Petersen from Utah wasn’t surprised by Trump’s decision. In a BBC report, Petersen commented, “If Trump doesn’t feel like he can score viral social media moments, there’s no reason for him to show up. He’s running scared because he can’t stop Harris’s momentum through a debate.” The election remains highly competitive, especially in crucial battleground states.