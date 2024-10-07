Sabrina Carpenter exposes ‘false’ claims about her career

Sabrina Carpenter is clearing the air of any misperception about the singer’s songwriting prowess in response to people’s ‘false’ claims.

During her regal appearance on CBS This Morning, the Espresso and Please Please Please hitmaker addressed recent misconceptions about her music and songwriting skills.

In response to a question about her ‘clever’ lyrics, the 25-year-old laughingly said, “How much time do we have? I think a misperception is that I don’t write my music. I think a lot of people think because I have, you know, a producer and co-writers that I love, that I’m sitting in the room on my phone, not writing songs.”

Carpenter further went on to add that she has co-written all of her recent songs after taking more than a decade to explode on the music scene.

The former Disney star expressed gratitude toward her parents, Elizabeth and David Carpenter, who have stood by her through thick and thin.

She said, “They never told me to ‘stop singing. And I think that, like, psychologically, really probably helped me.”

On professional front, the singer garnered appreciation from fans worldwide as her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, debuted at Number 1 across charts.