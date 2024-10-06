The Price of Political Apathy

In recent times, fast-paced lifestyle driven by superficiality has made people neglect some deeply important aspects of life. The urban hustle-bustle and the ceaseless pursuit of happiness have left life bereft of any substantial meaning and purpose.

Unfortunately, the young generation has become habitual of living comfortable and unexamined lives within the shallow delusional bubbles.

Influenced by the social media, the youngsters care more about seeking digital validation than questioning the policies that concern their future.

They prefer blind trend-following over refining their thoughts via insightful and thorough analysis. Unfortunately, their political choices, too, demonstrate the herd psychology. They tend to follow trendy narratives rather than having a thought of their own.

Ancient Greek politician and general Pericles rightly remarked that just because one does not take an interest in politics does not mean that politics would not take an interest in one’s life.

Truly, politics influences people’s lives in a much deeper manner than many realise. The fading interest of our youngsters in political affairs is bound to hurt us all in the long run, leading to an intellectual crisis.

Undoubtedly, a voluntary withdrawal from having a say in political decisions deprives individuals of authentic representation. As a consequence, this phenomenon provides fertile grounds for authoritarian regimes to take over and entirely hijack people’s lives.

It is high time our youngsters engaged as well as participated in political affairs of the country so they may ensure state’s compliance with the social contract.

FATIMA FAIZ

KARACHI