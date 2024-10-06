Model Town Lahore’s Fading Charm

Model Town Lahore was true to its name for decades: a model colony planned and built in pre-partition era which maintained its charm and comfort for long.

As we grew up in Model Town, we saw it as a lush green oasis in the middle of a bustling and growing Lahore. The streets were clean and safe for evening walks, and the rains never affected life because the water drained quickly.

Unfortunately, the condition of the society has deteriorated in the last decade. It does not look like the same place at all. When I visit my childhood home, I see trash on the sides of the roads. There are overgrown hedges and broken trees around the lanes, and public parks and sports fields are all in deplorable state. Pools of stagnant water are now common in the area.

Given that the society charges a significant membership fee, and even a surcharge on all utilities, the conditions are inexcusable. Surprisingly, the same administration imposes fines on the residents quite actively, even arbitrarily.

The final nail in the coffin is the epic mess the administration has created by banning solar panel installations and net-metering by the residents. This is a ban of questionable legality.

Should the administration be allowed to ban something that the provincial and federal governments have allowed?

M.A.

LAHORE