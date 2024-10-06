Clashes, shelling and arrests as capital remains chaotic amid confusion over Gandapur’s arrest

Police and PTI workers back and forth continues for entire day, disturbing life for second day

Barrister Gohar accuses authorities of straight fires on workers, govt denies claims

DPM Dar says protests intended to create chaos and undermine Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD: The situation remained chaotic in the federal capital with clashes between police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers with heavy tear gas shelling for the second day while party’s caravans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also managed to enter the city after braving blockades.

On the other hand, the situation remained tense in Lahore where the PTI had given a call for protest at Minar-i-Pakistan amid police crackdown, blockades and high security.

The life in the twin cities remained disturbed for a second consecutive day with mobile network services suspended and major roads and entry points still blocked by containers.

The federal capital witnessed ongoing clashes between the police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists at D-Chowk and in its adjacent areas on Saturday. The police, flanked by paramilitary Rangers, fire heavy tear gas shelling to disperse the protestors and pushed them back from D-Chowk.

However, heavy rainfall, which diminished the effects of tear gas, a large number of protesters surged towards D-Chowk, prompting police to detain several activists from Jinnah Avenue.

In the meanwhile, PTI protesters organised in convoys to reach the protest venue led to intermittent clashes with police. Many activists advanced towards D-Chowk, pushing back law enforcement agencies, but were met with intense tear gas shelling that forced them to retreat.

The confrontations, which began in the morning, involved protesters throwing stones and retaliating against police actions. Earlier, demonstrators successfully removed obstacles to advance towards D-Chowk.

The back-and-forth between police and PTI workers continued for an extended period on Jinnah Avenue, with police deploying tear gas and rubber bullets. Due to a shortage of tear gas, PTI activists took the opportunity to advance, resulting in clashes where protesters pelted stones and used slingshots against the police.

Meanwhile, a significant police and Rangers contingent arrived at KP House to detain Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, bringing along a prisoner transport vehicle. Reports surfaced of Gandapur’s arrest, though he has reportedly not yet been apprehended while his mobile phone was said to be turned off.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed that the CM was still at the KP House where he presented demands to the administration, including the immediate release of the party’s founder and addressing grievances related to ongoing injustices.

Protesters close in on D-Chowk

Meanwhile, PTI activists advanced past China Chowk and neared D-Chowk, prompting police to order the removal of media vehicles from the area.

Renewed clashes erupted at China Chowk as police began shelling again, leading to chaotic scenes at D-Chowk where protesters set fire to trees. Police retaliated with tear gas, forcing them back toward China Chowk.

Rangers were deployed to manage the situation and regain control of D-Chowk, dispersing the PTI demonstrators. However, heavy rain in Islamabad brought relief to the protesters, alleviating the effects of tear gas. During the confrontation, a journalist from a private TV channel was injured due to police shelling and rubber bullets.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar condemned PTI’s protests, stating that the timing of their actions was unfortunate and aimed at damaging Pakistan’s international standing. He stressed the need for unity and responsibility at a time when the country is hosting the SCO summit.

Dar argued that the protests were intended to create chaos and undermine Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, highlighting the importance of focusing on national stability over narrow political interests.

Meanwhile, the PTI retracted to the claims about the arrest of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and said that he was confined at KP House Islamabad instead.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif said that the KP House was besieged and Ali Amin Gandapur was confined. Barrister Saif said that the siege of the KP House is a testament to their ‘success’.

Earlier, CM Gandapur’s brother claimed his arrest while the government sources denied the same.

It was claimed that IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested the KP chief minister on charges pertaining to an attack on the state and misuse of official protocol.

Omar Ayub, Senior PTI leader also claimed Gandapur’s arrest, saying that he was taken into custody despite obtaining protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. Barrister Saif claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed after the chief minister’s arrest.

Security sources denies PTI chairman’s claim

Meanwhile, security sources denied PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s claim, saying that not even a single bullet was fired on PTI workers from Peshawar to Islamabad.

“Our workers were subjected to straight fires,” the PTI chairman said.

It is worth mentioning here that the chief minister was in Islamabad along with his convoy to stage a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Non-bailable arrest warrants

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Zaidi issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Bhara Kohu police station regarding the recovery of illegal arms and liquor in 2016.

The court said that Gandapur had been summoned to court multiple times, but he failed to appear. In response, the court issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest, ordering the authorities to ensure his presence at the next hearing to be held October 12.

KP CM reaches capital as PTI to continue protest

CM Gandapur reached the capital earlier in the day after PTI founder Imran renewed his call for the demonstrations, asking people to continue their journeys towards D-Chowk, as well as Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan for the planned rally there.

“You showed unfaltering resilience and courage as you came out yesterday and overcame unbelievable obstacles,” the former premier said according to a post on his X account.

“I especially want to commend our people from KP, North Punjab and Islamabad,” he added, saying they “defeated insurmountable obstacles, including shelling, chemicals fired from helicopters, trenches and nails on the motorway”.

The post, quoting Imran, called on the people to move towards Minar-i-Pakistan, adding that if they were unable to make it to Lahore, they should join the protest in their cities.

“This is a fight for our Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom),” he said.

In a post on X at around 3pm, the PTI announced the arrival of its procession from KP in Islamabad, which CM Gandapur was leading.

A heavy contingent of the police and Rangers stormed the KP House in the capital, the PTI said in a post on X.

Authorities had earlier dug trenches and placed iron nails on a stretch of the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to prevent the caravan from reaching the capital.

In another post, the PTI alleged “Naqvi and PML-N have ordered massive tear gas shelling at D-Chowk”, sharing a purported video of the same.

Mehmood, who was present with protesters at Jinnah Avenue, told Dawn.com that their protest for the release of Imran and his fellow party leaders would continue at D-Chowk.

He urged party workers to avoid damaging public property, claiming that he saw plain-clothed people from security agencies trying to do the same to “repeat May 9” incidents.

“I request the building owners of Blue Area to not allow police deployment at their building rooftops as they are supposed to use teargas against PTI’s peaceful protesters,” he said.

Centre to issue warning to KP administration

In another development, the federal government has decided to formally issue warning to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said.

“The government has decided to warn the KP province under Article 149 of the constitution,” sources shared.

Provincial government will be restrained from using the government machinery and resources of the province, sources said.

“The prime minister has granted approval of the proposed decision, and after the cabinet’s endorsement the instruction will be issued to the province,” sources shared.

“The provincial government will be prevented from using the government resources,” according to sources.

“The provincial government’s agitating tactics could affect the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit meeting in Islamabad, scheduled in October,” sources added.

The federal government sources earlier refuted about any proposal with regard to the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Military troops patrol Islamabad roads

The military troops patrolled Islamabad’s Red Zone and other areas after the interior ministry notified deployment of troops for security in the federal capital city.

The Ministry of Interior has issued military deployment orders under Article 245 of the constitution in aid of civil authority from 5th to 17th October 2024.

The military has been called in for maintaining law and order situation with respect to 23rd meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting and visits of VVIP delegations for the said session.

The military would have all policing powers to tackle a tense situation, and the local commander will act in coordination with the federal police.

The military would have powers to act against miscreants and arrest them. It could exercise baton charge and teargas shelling against protesters with minimum use of force, according to the government circular.

Punjab deploys army

Meanwhile, amid the PTI’s plan to hold a protest at Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan, the Punjab government issued orders for army troops to be deployed, allowing it to take certain measures to “maintain law and order”.

The PTI called its planned protest — to demand a cut in inflation, independence of the judiciary and Imran’s release — a “do or die”, despite all entry and exit points of Lahore being heavily barricaded amid a ban on rallies under Section 144.

The Punjab Home Department issued orders for the “requisition/deployment of troops of Pakistan Army in aid of civil power for maintaining law and order situation” in the province.

Its notification issued on Saturday, seen by Dawn.com, set the Rules of Engagement (ROEs) for the army.

It specified that the armed forces, civil armed forces and police would be deployed “around the airbase/ airport, routes, venues, accommodation, etc, falling within the territorial jurisdiction” of Punjab to maintain law and order as well as provide security to foreign delegates during the upcoming SCO summit.

Under the ROEs, the armed forces would be “allowed to take such measures as warranted by the situation, including using of firearms”.

“Exact contours of deployment of armed forces will be determined by the military commander on ground in consultation with police commander,” the notification read.

The ROEs enable the local commander to employ certain measures in the event they are “preempted to get any information of any threat or are attacked or threatened by hostile elements”.

In the absence of local police authorities, the rules allow the armed forces to “detain any person who commits or threatens to commit a crime”.

A statement from Lahore’s Edhi Information Bureau said that the entrances and exits of the entire city were closed and the charity had deployed its ambulances at important points in Lahore.

“Fifty Edhi ambulances and 150 Edhi volunteers are performing duty in Lahore city,” said a spokesperson for the foundation.

The spokesperson added that keeping in view the situation in Lahore, Edhi volunteers were ready for any emergency.

200 PTI workers booked under MPO, ATA

At least 200 PTI protesters who had gathered near Faizabad were booked by the Rawalpindi police for “attacking and injuring” four cops.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, invoked Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 1960; Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (acts of terrorism); and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50), 324 (attempted murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said around 200-225 protestors started pelting stones and attacked the police with sticks, due to which four policemen got injured.

It alleged that the screen of a police vehicle was damaged in the violence that ensued, adding that nearby shops were also damaged.