PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Premier lauds Malaysia’s development as a model for other Muslim countries due to its success in attracting FDI, boosting exports

Both premiers reaffirm their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships

Anwar Ibrahim reiterates Pakistan’s stance, condemning denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim met in Islamabad on Thursday, vowing to enhance cooperation between their countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Ibrahim arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday night on a three-day official visit at the invitation of PM Shehbaz.

The two leaders’ meeting covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, including issues faced by the Muslim community.

The premiers discussed mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve concrete results in different sectors, Radio Pakistan stated.

Shehbaz also praised Malaysia’s development, suggesting it as a model for other Muslim countries due to its success in attracting foreign direct investment and boosting exports.

According to Radio Pakistan, both premiers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships, noting the history of cooperation between their countries.

They emphasised the importance of dialogue and exchanges of visits, as well as underlined the importance of the Joint Ministerial Commission, bilateral consultations and other mechanisms to enhance engagement in the future.

PM Ibrahim stated that both countries had reached significant agreements, with follow-up discussions planned at the upcoming joint commission meeting in Kuala Lumpur to ensure swift implementation. He announced the opening of a Malaysian trade office in Karachi to bolster economic cooperation.

He also expressed Malaysia’s interest in hiring more skilled labour, particularly in sectors like IT, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors, identifying Pakistan as a potential source of this talent. Additionally, he confirmed Malaysia’s commitment to importing 100,000 tonnes of Basmati rice from Pakistan.

He praised PM Shehbaz’s address at the UN General Assembly for effectively advocating for Gaza and commended Pakistan’s firm stance against Israel’s aggression. He further remarked that the current violence in Gaza and Lebanon was not simply a conflict between two nations but a violation of international norms, criticising the global community’s inaction.

Both the leaders discussed the tragic situation in Gaza, condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression. He called for an immediate ceasefire, describing the situation as “heart-wrenching” and “heart-breaking.”

Regarding Kashmir, he reiterated Pakistan’s stance, condemning the denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination despite decades of sacrifices. He expressed hope that Kashmiris would soon attain their rights in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and their aspirations.

While PM Ibrahim appreciated Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, Shehbaz congratulated him on Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship of Asean in 2025.

The Malaysian prime minister expressed support for engagement between Pakistan and Asean, as well as for Pakistan’s larger role in the Southeast Asia forum.

Ahead of their meeting today, PM Shehbaz said he was looking forward to “discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation”.

In a post on X, the premier noted the visit underscored “our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and regional development”.