Capital Police book PTI chief, 20 others lawyers over protest outside SC

FIR lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act, other serious sections of PPC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Thursday registered case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and 20 other lawyers on terrorism charges for burning an effigy of a state institution’s head outside the Supreme Court.

The case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other serious sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

According to police, the case was lodged by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Secretariat Police Station, naming prominent figures including Latif Khosa, Shibli Faraz, Salman Akram Raja, Tayyab Mustafain Kazmi, Niazullah Niazi, and Azam Swati.

Others listed in the First Information Report (FIR) include Naseem Haider Panjutha, Advocate Ansar, Barrister Gohar, and Abdullah Wazir. The FIR states that the protestors burned the effigy of a state institution’s head and resisted police officers, threatening them with dire consequences.

The FIR further claims that the demonstrators chanted slogans, vowing to block court rulings and disrupt judicial proceedings. The protesters also burned tyres, blocking roads. Additionally, more than 100 unidentified individuals carrying PTI flags have been named in the case.

The police arrested lawyer Tayyab Mustafain Kazmi, who was involved in a confrontation with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa during a Supreme Court hearing on Article 63-A review petitions. Kazmi was taken into custody in Islamabad’s F-7/4 area and transferred to the Secretariat Police Station.

Earlier during the hearing, Kazmi, representing PTI, made aggressive statements against the judiciary, warning the court that 500 PTI lawyers were ready to oppose any ruling against the party. Chief Justice Isa responded firmly, stating, “You cannot run institutions through threats. My only fault is that I have always shown patience.”

Despite Kazmi’s provocations, the chief justice made it clear that the court would continue its work undeterred. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, also on the bench, condemned the growing trend of targeting judges when rulings are not in favour of particular parties.

Further arrests of other named individuals are also expected.