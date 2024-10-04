PM convenes APC on Gaza crisis on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday to address the escalating situation in Gaza and Palestine.

The political leaders decided to express national solidarity with the Palestinian people by observing a “Day of Solidarity with Palestine” on October 7.

Nationwide events, including gatherings and seminars, will be held to protest Israeli aggression and show support for Palestinians enduring the ongoing violence.

In the meeting, the leaders resolved to raise their voices against the brutalities inflicted on Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and announced an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss the crisis in depth.

The APC will be hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A committee was also formed to oversee the arrangements for the solidarity day and the APC. The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Nayyar Bukhari.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the decision, condemning the “ongoing oppression of innocent Muslims in Gaza and Palestine.” He warned that “the war, which began with the brutal massacre in Gaza, now threatens to engulf the entire region, including Lebanon.”

He urged the nation to unite against the “imperialist Zionist agenda.”

The meeting also acknowledged Jamaat-e-Islami’s strong stance in support of Palestinians. Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the upcoming APC.