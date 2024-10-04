Prince William to support King Charles’ decisions on Prince Harry despite strained relations

Prince William will not challenge any major decision made by his father, King Charles III, regarding Prince Harry, despite their ongoing rift. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared this insight during an interview with Fox News, which was later reported by the New York Post.

According to Fordwich, while Prince William harbors deep resentment toward his brother for what he perceives as “despicable indiscretions,” King Charles still longs to reconnect with Harry, often referring to him as his “darling boy.” Fordwich noted, “If anyone would be willing to relent, it would be King Charles III, but Prince William won’t stand in the way of that, despite his hardline stance.”

Prince William has reportedly taken on the role of the “family enforcer,” similar to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and remains firm in his decision to distance himself from Harry. “For William, the issue with Harry is one of trust,” Fordwich explained, adding that William continues to refuse communication with his brother, especially after the release of Harry’s memoir Spare and the Netflix series that further strained relations.

While King Charles remains hopeful for more contact with Harry, Prince William’s firm position shows no signs of softening anytime soon.