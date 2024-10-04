World

Prince William to support King Charles’ decisions on Prince Harry despite strained relations

By Web Desk

Prince William will not challenge any major decision made by his father, King Charles III, regarding Prince Harry, despite their ongoing rift. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared this insight during an interview with Fox News, which was later reported by the New York Post.

According to Fordwich, while Prince William harbors deep resentment toward his brother for what he perceives as “despicable indiscretions,” King Charles still longs to reconnect with Harry, often referring to him as his “darling boy.” Fordwich noted, “If anyone would be willing to relent, it would be King Charles III, but Prince William won’t stand in the way of that, despite his hardline stance.”

Prince William has reportedly taken on the role of the “family enforcer,” similar to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and remains firm in his decision to distance himself from Harry. “For William, the issue with Harry is one of trust,” Fordwich explained, adding that William continues to refuse communication with his brother, especially after the release of Harry’s memoir Spare and the Netflix series that further strained relations.

While King Charles remains hopeful for more contact with Harry, Prince William’s firm position shows no signs of softening anytime soon.

Previous article
Meghan Markle holds firm against King Charles despite Prince Harry’s desire for reconciliation
Next article
PM convenes APC on Gaza crisis on Oct 7
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS and Malaysian PM discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, met with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral strategic interests, regional security,...

Arif Alvi’s wife, son move SHC over dental clinic sealing

Fawad Chaudhary warns of unstable political future, highlights need for political alliances

Punjab CM directs expansion of Revenue Authority to additional districts, plans for increased financial resources

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.