Meghan Markle holds firm against King Charles despite Prince Harry’s desire for reconciliation

Meghan Markle is reportedly holding her ground in ongoing tensions with the Royal Family, despite Prince Harry’s desire for a reconciliation. According to royal expert and biographer Tom Quinn, the couple is divided on how to mend relations with the monarchy, with Harry supporting Meghan’s stance but eager to bridge the gap.

In a candid interview with The Daily Mirror, Quinn revealed that Meghan insists on receiving a formal apology from the Royal Family, which she considers a key condition for any reconciliation. “Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely,” Quinn said. He added, “Until she feels that the royal family has been sufficiently nice to her—and grovelingly apologized for the past—it’s not going to happen.”

The expert’s remarks come amid speculation that the couple is approaching a significant crossroads in their relationship with the monarchy. However, some analysts have dismissed Meghan’s demand for an apology as unrealistic. One commentator referred to it as “pure Hollywood fantasy,” saying that a groveling apology from the King and Queen Consort is unlikely.