King Charles pens emotional private note just a day after Prince Harry leaves UK

King Charles has issued a personal message to mark a significant milestone in the United States, just a day after Prince Harry departed from the UK.

The monarch’s spokesperson conveyed the King’s “warm personal greetings and deep admiration” for Jimmy Carter, the former US President, in recognition of his lifetime of public service. Carter, who served as President from 1977 to 1981, celebrated his 100th birthday on October 1st, 2024.

Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, Carter has spent over 80 years in his hometown, where he remains a beloved figure. King Charles also acknowledged Carter as the first former US president to reach the remarkable milestone of becoming a centenarian. His message was shared through People Magazine.

The British royal family holds a special connection with Carter, who dined with Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in 1977. This memorable occasion followed a NATO Ministerial Meeting in London, and Carter’s hospitality left a lasting impression. According to reports, the former president famously escorted the Queen Mother during the dinner, a gesture that stood out in royal circles.

King Charles’ message coincided with Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards. The Duke of Sussex left the country shortly after to travel to South Africa, without reuniting with his father. At the time of Harry’s visit, King Charles was said to be residing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.