Govt plans to outsource PIMS, transfer control of hospitals to district authorities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to transfer administrative control of several hospitals in Islamabad to the district administration, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The hospitals included in this transfer are the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMs), Federal General Hospital, National Rehabilitation Center, and Poly Clinic. Additionally, the District Health Office, as well as basic and rural health centers, will also be handed over to the district administration.

The transfer of administrative control is expected to be completed within a year. A detailed plan for this transfer is being developed by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Islamabad administration. This initiative aims to enhance healthcare services in the capital.

Earlier reports indicated that the Ministry of Health is preparing to outsource the diagnostic lab of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMs), the country’s largest government hospital. Preparations are underway to initiate a Public-Private Partnership model for managing PIMs, with plans for a phase-wise outsourcing approach.

In the initial phase, the Department of Radiology and Laboratory Services at PIMs will be outsourced, followed by the privatization of additional sectors in subsequent phases. Sources suggest that a decision regarding the utilization of PIMS’ substantial land assets, valued in the trillions, is anticipated in the third phase.