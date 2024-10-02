Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck complicated divorce negotiations: Who gets what?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are currently negotiating the terms of their divorce, with no prenup in place, making the division of assets more complicated. According to an insider speaking to In Touch, their primary focus is on settling the division of a $60 million mansion, now listed for $68 million, and Ben’s production company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded with Matt Damon two years ago and in which Jennifer also holds a stake.

The source notes that Jennifer, 55, contributed most of the funds for their shared mansion and also paid for many of the renovations. She is reportedly looking to recover her investment in the property. On the other hand, Ben, 52, is willing to make some concessions but feels Jennifer shouldn’t be entitled to any future profits from Artists Equity projects. Both are hoping for a swift resolution to avoid prolonged disputes.