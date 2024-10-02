NATIONAL

Rare breed crocodile recovered during Punjab Wildlife Department raid

By News Desk

LAHORE: A rare breed marsh crocodile was recovered by the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department authorities during a raid against illegal smugglers in Kasur district.

The crackdown was launched as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directives.

The 7-feet-long seized reptile is priced at millions of rupees in the international market and its meat and skin is illegally sold abroad.

Authorities said that a case was registered against the suspected smuggler involved in the illegal trade of the animals and the recovered croc was shifted to the Gatwala Wildlife Breeding Centre.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the efforts of wildlife department for the protection of animals.

“The protection of animal rights is being ensured in the province for the first time,” she said while shedding light on the importance of wildlife preservation that plays an essential role in maintaining the ecosystem.

