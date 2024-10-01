NA secretary rebuts reports on in-camera session for parliamentary leaders

Clarifies no final decision taken to summon meeting of parliamentary leaders in Senate and lower house of parliament

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday clarified that no in-camera session was planned to brief the parliamentary leaders on the security-related matters on Wednesday (tomorrow), rebutting all such media reports.

The rebuttal comes following reports, claiming that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, along with intelligence chiefs, will brief parliamentary leaders regarding national security matters in an important meeting at the Parliament House on Wednesday (tomorrow).

However, the NA secretary responded to the claims in a statement, saying that no final decision has been taken to summon the meeting of parliamentary leaders in the Senate and the lower house of parliament.

“No in-camera briefing to parliamentarians scheduled for Wednesday (tomorrow),” the NA secretary clarified.

He said that a notification would be issued as soon as any decision was made regarding the meeting.

“No notice has been issued regarding the meeting,” the NA official clarified.

Earlier report citing sources claimed that the crucial meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the National Assembly and Senate was summoned by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday

“In the meeting, a briefing will be given on the security situation of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the NA spokesperson was quoted as saying. It was also stated that the meeting will be held in-camera.

The reports of the meeting came amid concerns expressed over the security situation in both Balochistan and KP by senior parliamentarians including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others in parliament.

Terrorism in Balochistan, KP

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the Taliban government returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, mostly in the northwestern border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), but also in southwestern Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

According to data from the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), the two most vulnerable provinces saw a sharp rise in deadly attacks last month.

The digital database of security incidents managed by the Islamabad-based think-tank suggested an alarming situation as the number of attacks jumped from 38 in July to 59 in August. These incidents included 29 attacks in KP, 28 in Balochistan, and two in Punjab.

Balochistan, on the other hand, remains vulnerable to armed men across its districts, targeting security personnel and innocent civilians.

Two days earlier, gunmen opened fire on the camp of the labourers working for a gas company and set ablaze eight bulldozers, while abducting over 20 labourers with them, the police added.

The incident came hours after seven labourers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a house in the province’s Panjgur district.