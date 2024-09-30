Useless Syllabus

RECENTLY, I had the opportunity to review Class VIII Social Studies textbook used in Sindh. I was shocked to discover how our educational material lacks inn-ovation and relevance compared to the rest of the world.

Most pubic-sector schools in Sindh adopt these textbooks without scrutiny, and accountability is virtually non-existent. The first chapter, which covers the universe, fails to mention fundamental concepts, like black holes, asteroids, meteors, star formation and death. These are among the topics that are commonly found in elementary textbooks worldwide.

Furthermore, the terminology used bears little resemblance to the subject matter. The chapter on Pakistan’s industrial sector cites outdated statistics from 1998, including a population figure of 150 million, which is far from being accurate. This is particularly concerning in the light of the Sindh government’s recent initiative to launch book banks in public schools, where students are expected to return used books containing worksheets for reuse.

Unfortunately, this approach defies logic and highlights the need for serious reforms in Sindh’s education sector. Accountability is essential at all levels, and negligence should not be tolerated. To align with developed and developing countries, we must revamp our education system and eliminate the outdated mindset.

Tanveer Ayaz Morio

Larkana