PTI announces Multan rally for Khan’s release, vows to continue protests

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram has said the PTI will continue to take out rallies for ‘independent judiciary’ and release of party chief Imran Khan, adding the PTI will hold its next protest in Multan on October 2.

Speaking with private TV channel, the PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur returned to Peshawar without attending Pindi protest due to obstacles.

He said he came to Punjab to attend PTI rally in Lahore after crossing all obstacles, adding police used rubber bullets to stop him from attending Pindi protest.

Waqas Akram said PTI would take out rallies to mount pressure on the government to release PTI chief and end all false cases against him.

“Ali Amin Gandapur never said that he would break jail in order to release Imran Khan. Imran Khan has clarified that there will be no negotiations with anyone,” the PTI leader said.

“Police operation against our party leaders and workers continued the whole night. Despite this, we held a successful protest for ‘independent judiciary’.

“We have been assured by Maulana Fazlur Rehman that his shoulder will not be used against judiciary.

“The government had not even shared the constitutional amendment package with Maulana,” he said.

