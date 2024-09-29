Abbasi calls for public transparency on proposed constitutional amendment

MULTAN: In a recent interview with a private TV Channel, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief of the Awam Pakistan Party, expressed serious concerns regarding the proposed constitutional amendment, revealing that none of the 450 members of parliament have read the draft.

Abbasi highlighted the alarming trend of legislation being passed without thorough examination, questioning, “Show me a country where laws are passed without anyone reading them?”

Abbasi pointed out that the integrity of constitutional courts is at stake, urging transparency in the amendment process. “Why are you afraid of putting the constitutional amendment in front of the people?” he asked, emphasising the need for public engagement in significant legal changes.

During a party event, Abbasi reiterated his commitment to addressing pressing issues, including women’s rights. He remarked, “Women constitute fifty percent of the population, yet they have not been granted equal rights as per the constitution.”

Highlighting the potential of Pakistan’s youth, he stated, “Pakistan is the fourth smartest nation in the world,” but lamented that their future hinges on the country’s economic health. He called for job creation, respect, and business opportunities to address youth concerns.

Abbasi criticized the current political climate, where fundamental rights to free speech are suppressed, asserting, “When you do not give the right to speak, then there will be chaos.” He called for a return to democratic and parliamentary values to restore political stability.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s constitution, he noted its historical significance and beauty, reminding that many new nations once looked to it as a model. However, he lamented the frequent breaches of constitutional principles, questioning how the country can thrive if its foundational legal framework is ignored.

Abbasi concluded that the resolution to Pakistan’s problems lies within the constitution itself, urging leaders to uphold its tenets for the betterment of the nation.