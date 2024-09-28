Final battle for Imran Khan’s release has begun: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Ali Khan Saif announced that the decisive battle for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan has commenced.

He said that all preparations for the protest in Rawalpindi were complete.

In a statement, Barrister Saif mentioned that a grand convoy, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, would participate in the protest.

He stated that people would converge in Rawalpindi in large numbers under Gandapur’s leadership.

He noted that they intended to conduct a peaceful protest and warned Maryam Nawaz against any attempts of police brutality.

He added that if there were attempts to disrupt the peaceful demonstration, all of Pakistan would protest on the streets.

The protests would continue until the end of what he termed the “fake government”, and the abolishment of false cases.

He asserted that freeing the country from this alleged fraudulent regime had now become a duty.