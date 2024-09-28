NATIONAL

Justice Babar Sattar proceeds on one-month leave

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has proceeded on leave after IHC CJ Justice Amer Farooq approved his one-month leave.

The notification was issued by Additional Registrar Ijaz Ahmed.

According to the notification, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Amer Farooq, has sanctioned Justice Babar Sattar’s leave from September 30 to October 29. During this period, the cause list of his court has also been canceled.

The notification further clarified that during the two-month summer holidays, Justice Babar Sattar took only one month off, while he presided over cases for the remaining month.

NATIONAL

JIT summons PTI’s Jibran Ilyas in anti-state social media campaign

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned PTI's Jibran Ilyas for alleged involvement in anti-state social media campaign. According to sources, a meeting of...

