Jennifer Garner leads support team to help Ben Affleck through J.Lo divorce

Jennifer Garner has reportedly taken the lead in supporting her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, forming a “Mercy Squad” of close friends and family to help him cope with the emotional strain of his rumored divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

According to sources, the Family Switch actress has stepped in to organize this support group to assist Affleck, as he deals with the aftermath of his alleged split from the Mother star. The insider revealed, “Ben may seem happy and cheerful, and in many ways he is, but he still has his difficult moments.” The source added, “Even though he felt a sense of relief leaving the marriage, the divorce has taken a toll on him. His reputation has been damaged, and he’s struggling with a lot of guilt.”

The source also noted that the 52-year-old actor has been “throwing himself into work” as a healthy way to escape the turmoil surrounding his breakup with Lopez, 55. However, given Affleck’s history with alcoholism, the insider expressed concerns: “There’s always the worry that he might turn back to old habits when times get tough.”

This fear has prompted Garner to visit Affleck frequently, ensuring he’s doing well. His mother, brother, and close friends like Matt Damon have also joined forces to lend their support. “They’re all checking in on him regularly,” the source explained. “They’re like a team, working as an unofficial support group. If they spot anything concerning, they communicate immediately. Ben knows they’re looking out for him, but he doesn’t realize just how closely they’re coordinating.”

Lopez reportedly filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, after two years of marriage.