NATIONAL

Dengue cases surge in Punjab with 86 new infections in last 24 hours

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Dengue cases continue to rise in Punjab, with 86 new cases reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the cases—74 in total—were reported from Rawalpindi, while Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Attock, and Mianwali each recorded two cases.

One case each was identified in Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, and Sahiwal.

Health department sources confirmed that the total number of dengue cases has now risen to 1,044, following the addition of 377 new cases.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured that hospitals are fully equipped with medicines and treatments to combat the virus.

