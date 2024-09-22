Angelina Jolie opens up about the ‘beautiful feeling’ of motherhood

Angelina Jolie recently reflected on the transformative experience of becoming a parent, offering heartfelt insights into her journey of raising six children.

In a candid interview with CR Fashion Book, the actress revealed how motherhood has redefined her life and priorities. When asked about a significant lesson her children have taught her, Jolie responded, “There are too many to count or name just one,” before adding, “But the moment you become a parent, you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Jolie, who shares Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Vivienne and Knox (16) with ex-husband Brad Pitt, also spoke about her recent collaboration with daughter Vivienne. The two worked together on the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders, a project that brought them even closer.

To celebrate their bond, the mother-daughter duo got matching “Stay Gold” tattoos, which Jolie says hold deep personal meaning. “It means so much to us separately and together,” Jolie explained. She also shared that she has a special bird tattoo she shares with some of her children, calling it “personal to us.”

Jolie’s reflections highlight the deep connection she feels with her children and how becoming a mother has shaped her perspective on life.