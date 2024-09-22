PTI’s so-called revolution in Lahore badly flopped: Punjab Ministers

Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azama Bokhari say political activities are allowed only under law and those who have broken law will not be spared

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Sunday stated that the so-called revolution of PTI in Lahore badly flopped and the entire country had seen “the revolutionaries” fleeing even bare-footed.

“We know how to curb the miscreants and enforce the law. Political activities are allowed only under the law. Those who have broken the law will not be spared”, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said at a press conference held at the office DGPR in Lahore on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference, the Punjab Senior Minister stated that the obscene language used by PTI in their Islamabad rally was now evident to everyone. She criticized the appointment of a person as the Chief Minister of a province, claiming that such a person would not be allowed to enter anyone’s home.

“Despite PTI’s history of chaos and disruption, the Chief Minister of Punjab granted them permission to hold the rally without any hindrance”, she claimed, adding that all roads in Lahore, including the motorway, were open, and it’s on record that they placed 3,500 chairs at the rally venue, but still couldn’t gather that many people.

Mrs Aurangzeb said that PTI’s rally in Lahore had exposed their true standing. “Despite all the facilities provided, why did Ali Amin Gandapur not arrive in Lahore on time? He spent his time smashing car windows with an AK-47 butt.” She accused the PTI of attempting to incite violence. “A person sitting in jail is calling for unrest; his mind hasn’t recovered yet,” she said. “Even 200 MPAs and MNAs couldn’t bring ten people each. Punjab, Lahore, and the people of Pakistan have rejected them”, the senior minister claimed.

She expressed her gratitude to the public and praised Maryam Nawaz for providing security and clear routes to PTI. She remarked that when PTI realized the roads were empty, they slowed down their vehicles. Aurangzeb hoped that this failure would make PTI come to its senses. If they wish to compete with Maryam Nawaz, they should do so through welfare schemes such as the Tractor Scheme, Laptop Scheme, Solar Program, Solar Tube Wells, free medicine, healthcare and education facilities, and the “Apna Ghar” housing scheme.

On the occasion, Azama Bokhari said that KPK CM Ghandapur had known that people from Punjab and Lahore would not come to the Jalsa, that was why he brought people along him from KPK.

“Ghandapur tried to get face-saving by not arriving on time for the Jalsa, although the Punjab CM had given the PTI a free hand and it was the PTI’s responsibility to bring people to Jalsa”, she regretted.