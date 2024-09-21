Punjab ministers mock PTI leadership for ‘poor’ Lahore show

Marriyum Aurangzeb urges PTI workers to question Gandapur for not reaching rally venue in time

Azma says PTI should accept ‘Lahore does not belong to it as it is and will remain a PML-N stronghold’

LAHORE: Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari and other provincial ministers mocked the PTI leadership for the flop show, saying party was given NOC to hold the rally in Lahore but it failed to mobilise masses which showed that people have no interest in its politics of chaos and unrests.

“PTI failed to attract the public due to its anti-state stance and politics of destruction while the rally organizers remained waiting for the convoy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his supporters to fill the ground, but he did not turn up till allotted time.”

Talking to media in DGP office along with Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmed Berth and Provincial Health Minister Kh Imran Nazir, Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned why Gandapur failed to reach Lahore Jalsa in time despite his tall claims although Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and GT Road remained opened, urging PTI workers to question why Gandapur did not reach Lahore Jalsa in time?. “A man who leaves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 2pm can reach at 4pm”, she pointed out, adding that entire PTI leadership knew that people will not come out on street therefore majority of PTI leadership failed to reach the rally site.

According to PTI data, only 3500 chairs were installed but on social media PTI workers and leaders shared old pictures and soon they were exposed, she added. The Senior Provincial Minister criticized for its inability to draw a large crowd ahead of its scheduled rally.

Earlier, using the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Aurangzeb remarked that despite the rally’s scheduled start time approaching, PTI had yet to fill even three dozen chairs.

In her statement, Aurangzeb sarcastically referred to PTI’s claims of revolution and popularity, describing the empty chairs as a “pathetic sight.”

Addressing the press conference in DGPR, Azma Bukhari said that PTI could not start its jalsa in time because the ground was empty and chairs were not filled. She said that PTI leadership should accept the fact today that Lahore does not belong to them.

The Information Minister categorically declared that “Lahore having a population of 200 million does not belong to PTI as it is and will remain a stronghold of the PML-N.”

“Now the PTI cannot claim that PML-N govt barred their workers with road blocks and containers”, she claimed, adding the PTI created an impression that containers will be installed at all entry points in Lahore but the government has not taken any step to bar their activity. Azma Bukhari said “I visited entire Lahore and I has not seen PTI flag anywhere. So far 1500 people participated from Lahore.

She claimed only 65 people have come from Gujranwala, 205 from Sargodha, 100 to 150 people from DG Khan and only 85 workers came from Bahawalpur district. She said PTI woman leader Alia Hamza also reach the site with 150 people. MNA Latif Khosa reached with 20, 25 workers, Sheikh Imtiaz came to the meeting with 20 people.

Punjab government official claimed that Opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bachhar reached the meeting place with 25 people. A caravan of 40 people was visiting from Sheikhupura, Rehana and Umar Dar have come with 20 workers.

Malik Taimur Masood reached the site in a car along with 5 people. She claimed that the people have rejected politics of unrests and protests. She said masses have got relief from the performance of Punjab Chief Minister within 6 months.