Unceremonious end to PTI’s Lahore rally as admin switches of lights, clears stage

After permitted time of 6pm, police take charge of venue, force party leaders, including Barrister Gohar off stage

Imran in AI-generated video message likened prevailing political climate to that of East Pakistan in 1971

Barrsiter Gohar, Salman Akram Raja say PTI will accept nothing less than ‘true democracy’

KP CM Gandapur arrives late at venue, saying he ‘reached the rally site despite all the hurdles’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) much-awaited Lahore rally ‘ended in an unceremonious manner’ after the district administration switched off lights and sound system, forcing the party leaders, including its Chairman Barrister Gohar, of the stage after the permitted time limit of 6pm ended on Saturday.

The PTI workers and leaders started leaving the ground after the administration cut of power supply and sound system. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza told the organizers of the rally to act on SOPs as the designated time of the meeting ended at 6 o’clock.

The DC cautioned the organizers that action will be taken if terms of NOC were violated. After 6pm, the sound system and the lights were turned off, which turned the ground into darkness.

The rally was permitted from 2pm to 6pm, but the PTI leaders, leading convoys from other parts of the country, including the KP, could not arrive at Ring Road Kahna by the deadline.

As all lights at the Kahna venue were turned off, the PTI workers and supporters illuminated the ground with the mobile phone lights.

The administration ordered the immediate evacuation of the rally site and the police officials entered the venue to vacate the venue.

However, the PTI thanked its supporters for the turnout in Lahore, calling it a “tsunami”.

An AI-generated video message authorised by PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan was also also screened at the venue.

“You’ve never left me hopeless,” Imran said in the AI message, saying “Once again, in spite of restrictions by the government, you came out to stand for true freedom.”

He said that holding rallies was the PTI’s constitutional right, adding that for 18 months, the PTI had not been allowed to stage a rally in the city of Lahore.

“This is the first government in our country’s history, who are so openly destroying democracy,” he said.

“Our rally aimed to protect the Supreme Court, democracy and freedom,” Imran added.

He likened the current political climate to that of East Pakistan in 1971, stating that democracy was being destroyed for political gain. “If we do not learn from this, the country will be irreparably damaged,” he added.

“I urge the youth to raise their voices against this government who wants to hold them back and destroy democracy,” Imran said. “Whenever the PTI calls on you to defend the Constitution, answer the call”.

Footage shared earlier by the party showed throngs of people at the rally venue as the stage filled up with PTI leaders.

The stand-off between the PTI and the Punjab government ended late last night, as the former was finally granted permission to hold the rally, subject to compliance with 43 conditions.

The party had earlier sought permission to hold its much-anticipated gathering at the iconic Greater Iqbal park that houses Minar-i-Pakistan. However, it was allocated Kahna along the Lahore Ring Road.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub had not arrived at the venue till 6pm and later Ali Amin Gandapur managed to reach the venue.

In a video message, he thanked the people of Lahore and KP for coming out for the rally and “combatting fascism”.

He said he would make his planned speech on Sunday instead and made it clear that the PTI did not accept the “Form 47” government or any constitutional amendment by it, adding that the party stood with the judiciary.

Gandapur announced that he would release a comprehensive statement the following day, citing his inability to deliver a complete address at the PTI rally in Lahore.

He reiterated his stance against the government’s proposed constitutional amendments, expressing firm support for the judiciary.

In a video message posted from his vehicle after the rally, Gandapur said: “I reached the rally site despite all the hurdles. I want to thank the brave people of Lahore for standing against fascism,” he said. He explained that technical difficulties had interrupted his speech and promised to release his full statement the next day.

Gandapur also mentioned that by the time he reached the venue, much of the setup had been dismantled, but he remains committed to his cause and promised to clarify his position fully in the upcoming address.

Earlier in the day videos shared by PTI, party leaders, including Ayub and CM Gandpur, were en route as they tried to “open” their way to Kahna.

In a video posted on X by PTI, CM Gandapur led the way himself as party workers got past the blockages near the Attock toll plaza.

“Our convoy will meet KP CM […] and then, god willing, we will go towards Lahore,” Ayub said in a video message posted on X.

While responding to a question about roadblocks and hindrances along the way, the opposition leader said: “We have machinery, we will open the way and go. No one can block us.”

Clash with police at Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Interchange

Reacting to local administration’s actions, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers clashed with police at the Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Interchange near Ferozwala, resulting in several vehicles being damaged.

Eyewitnesses reported that the enraged PTI supporters smashed windows of multiple vehicles during the confrontation. The protesters blocked roads on both directions, chanting slogans and causing significant disruption.

The violent actions of the protesters severely impacted traffic flow in the area, leading to widespread chaos.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was expected to conclude the rally with his speech, but his convoy from KP did not arrive at the venue within the allotted time. Other senior PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub, were also unable to attend.

In a statement on its social media platform X, PTI alleged that the Lahore administration had blocked Gandapur’s convoy from entering the city, forcing him to make his way to the rally on foot. The party shared a video showing the KP Chief Minister walking alongside his supporters en route to the venue.

‘PTI would accept nothing less than true democracy’

In his address to rally participants, PTI Chairman Barrister Ghohar Ali Khan criticised the Punjab government for obstructing the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a peaceful public rally. He emphasised that PTI would accept nothing less than “true democracy” and vowed to continue the struggle for democratic governance and an independent judiciary. Gohar urged those in power to heed the demands of the people, who, he said, were calling for genuine democracy and judicial independence.

PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja echoed these sentiments, calling on supporters to show courage and resist oppression. He accused that a “puppet” regime is installed in the country by stealing the PTI’s mandate in the February 8 elections. He condemned the recent attempt of constitutional amendments, which he claimed were intended to undermine the judiciary and ban PTI. Raja specifically criticised the amendments for attempting to manipulate the Supreme Court of Pakistan and vowed not to recognise Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Raja further alleged that the government was seeking to establish a parallel constitutional court under Justice Isa through the proposed amendments. He warned that despite the government’s efforts, they had failed to convict former prime minister Imran Khan through legitimate means and were now resorting to “military courts.” He declared this a “red line” for PTI and the people of Pakistan, affirming that the party would continue its struggle for Khan’s release.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, accused the provincial government of creating hurdles to prevent workers from attending the rally, claiming that Punjab Police conducted raids to arrest and harass PTI members. He emphasised that the majority of attendees were from Lahore and expressed the party’s unwavering support for Imran Khan and their rights.

PTI senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa also lambasted the government for attempting to amend the constitution to impose Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice. He rejected recent reshuffle within the Supreme Court, describing it as part of a government strategy to stack the judiciary with favorable benches. Khosa warned that such actions could have serious consequences, referencing the political turmoil that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh.

Other prominent PTI leaders who delivered speeches at the rally, included Sheikh Waqas Akram, Shoaib Shaheen, Umar Dar, and Aoun Abbas Bappi. Snippets of Imran Khan’s previous speeches were played, and attendees chanted slogans demanding his release.

The PTI’s power show was permitted after a deadlock between the party and the Punjab government was resolved late the previous night, with authorities granting permission for the rally under 43 conditions. PTI had originally requested to hold the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, but the Lahore district administration instead designated Kahna along the Lahore Ring Road as the venue.

Ahead of the event, PTI supporters alleged that police had confiscated their lights, generators, and speakers, and hindered their access to the rally site. Local PTI leaders, legislators, and ticket holders led their groups to the venue, marking a significant political gathering in Lahore since the arrest of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Former federal minister Hammad Azhar also emerged from hiding to lead his supporters to the rally, while Qaisara Elahi, the wife of PTI President Ch Pervaiz Elahi, led a convoy from Gujrat to Kahna.

Although the motorway between Lahore and Islamabad remained open, barbed wire and police checkpoints were observed along several routes leading to the rally site. Police instructed participants not to park vehicles on the Ring Road, deploying forklifters and cranes to remove any vehicles in violation of these orders. Containers were also placed at multiple points along Ferozepur Road and other key access routes.

However, a police spokesperson denied reports of road blockages, stating that footage from the Safe City monitoring system showed no obstructions. He assured that traffic was flowing normally and clarified that no containers had been installed at Shahdara Chowk.

The convoy includes party leaders and workers from southern districts and Peshawar City, making its way to Lahore via the Swabi route.

A container was also prepared for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and transported to the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, with two additional containers for other party leaders.

Party sources confirmed that the convoy departed from Peshawar around 11 am, with CM Gandapur leading the group.

The containers, which also included DJ music for party anthems, were part of the preparations to energise participants.

Along the way, a reception camp was set up at the Swabi Interchange, where convoys from different parts of the province gathered before proceeding to Lahore.

In preparation for the rally, PTI workers armed with sticks were ready to face any obstacles during the journey. Photos of these workers were shared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister in a WhatsApp group.

Additionally, PTI leaders have voiced concerns over police crackdowns in Lahore.

Provincial Assembly member Fazal Elahi declared that no force could stop them from reaching Lahore, stating, “The bridegroom is coming, be prepared.”

Meanwhile, KP Information Adviser Barrister Saif condemned the recent police actions, accusing the government of arresting 20 PTI workers for holding a corner meeting.

He warned that Maryam Nawaz would be held responsible for her “fascist tactics” and urged the government to respect PTI’s right to peaceful assembly, calling for adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that government resources, including cranes, ambulances, fire brigades, and other machinery, had been directed to support PTI’s activities, sparking criticism over the misuse of public funds for a political event.

Five PTI leaders Detention under MPO orders

Earlier in the day, Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza issued detention orders for five PTI leaders, including its Lahore Vice President Akmal Khan Bari under MPO.

According to the MPO order, five PTI leaders were to be detained for 30 days from the date of arrest under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The PTI leaders include: Shahzaib Khan, Akhtar Munna, Mazhar Shah, Raja Shafiq and Bari, the order said, adding they were “prejudicial to the public safety” and MPO.

“They create problems for the law enforcement agencies and incite the public through their objectionable speeches,” it said, alleging that the leaders were always at the forefront to destroy public peace, and law and order.

He later issued instructions that the rally organisers should abide by the 6pm deadline and the time to end the gathering should be immediately implemented.

“Violation of NOC will be dealt with according to law,” he said.

‘43 conditions’

The Punjab government has set “43 conditions”, one of which is a public apology from CM Gandapur for his widely condemned speech at PTI’s Islamabad gathering on Sept 8.

While the PTI team said it refused to guarantee an apology, Insaf Lawyers Forum President Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan said Gandapur “may clarify his position during his speech at the Lahore power show”.

Another stipulation is that the rally be held between 3pm and 6pm. However, Ishtiaq Ahmad said the PTI team did not agree to this and the deputy commissioner agreed that the government would not force this condition.

An officer in the Chief Minister’s Office told Dawn that the government had officially decided to allow the PTI to hold its power show but would make ‘clandestine’ efforts to reduce the turnout from outside Lahore.

The permission letter carrying 43 conditions made organisers responsible for ensuring stage security, security of male and female enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding and controlling stampedes and adequate parking by hiring private security and volunteers.

One restriction stated that mass public rallies from outside of the city should not disturb life within Lahore. It also stated that no anti-state or anti-institution sloganeering and statements be made during the power show.

Another condition stated that all those facing cases for hate speech at the previous Islamabad rally should not be allowed to participate or appear on stage. It also said no proclaimed offender would participate in the public meeting.

Similarly, no Afghan flag would be allowed to be hoisted and no “Afghan-paid manpower” to be brought to the rally. Another condition mentioned that in case of any untoward incident, the organisers would be held responsible.

The rally had been a bone of contention since July when PTI initially sou­ght permission for the public meeting.

The Punjab government eventually allowed the PTI rally after the Lahore High Court’s three-member bench ordered the DC Raza decide on the PTI application by 5pm yesterday.