Abubakar, Abdur Rehman, Hajra win titles in SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Abubakar Talha (Wapda), Abdur Rehman (SICAS), Hajra Rana (SICAS) and Waqar Misar/Brig (R) Ghazanfar emerged as title winners in the SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Lahore on Saturday.

In the boys U-18 final, Abubakar Talha beat Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-2. Abubakar paid special thanks to EURO Petroleum for their sponsorship and all-out support. The champion, who is a student of FGEI, also thanked his coach Mehboob Waheed Jan who worked with him during his injury time and expressed gratitude to SA Gardens for their full support since he was playing U-10.

Abdur Rehman Rana and Hajra Rana, the brilliant students of SICAS, showed their class and clinched two titles each. In the boys U-16 final, Abdur Rehman Rana emerged as title winner by beating Muhammad Huzaima 6-2. He completed the brace of titles by winning the boys U-14 final, where he outpaced Aalay Hussain 6-2. Hajra Rana emerged title winner of the girls U-14 final as he defeated Bismel Zia 6-3 and she doubled her titles by winning girls U-12 final, thrashing Khadija Suhail 6-0.

In the boys/girls U-14 doubles final, M Muaz/M Ayan beat Abdur Rehman/Hajra Suhail 6-3. In the boys U-12 final, Muhammad Ayan beat Muhammad Muaz 6-4 to win the title. The boys/girls U-10 title was won by M Ayan, beating Salman Pirzada 6-0. In the seniors 65 plus doubles final, Waqar Misar/Brig (R) Ghazanfar beat Shahid Waqar/Mobin Malik 8-1 to clinch the title.

Mr. Shehryar Salamat, Director SICAS, and Shahid Zaman, former Secretary Sports, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up in the presence of PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, Col (R) Asif Dar, Nauman Aleem and Waqar Nisar, players and their families.