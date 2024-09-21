Resolving Kashmir, Palestine disputes key to world peace: PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the necessity of resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes for achieving lasting peace and stability globally, affirming Islamabad’s commitment to standing alongside the international community in promoting peace.

In a message on International Day of Peace on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a long-standing dispute, asserting that its durable resolution hinges on the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions and an impartial referendum.

He also called for heightened attention to the plight of innocent Palestinians, asserting that a peaceful resolution to the Palestine conflict is essential for establishing peace in the Middle East.

Highlighting Pakistan’s dedication to peace, the Prime Minister stated that through mutual cooperation, we can forge a brighter, more peaceful future for coming generations.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief in fostering regional peace and stability through dialogue, noting that today’s world is fragmented by numerous conflicts. He urged the need to bridge differences between nations and adopt a collective strategy for peace.