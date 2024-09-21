NATIONAL

Resolving Kashmir, Palestine disputes key to world peace: PM Shehbaz Sharif

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the inaugural ceremony of countrywide Special Anti Polio Campaign in Islamabad on 8 Septemeber, 2024.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the necessity of resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes for achieving lasting peace and stability globally, affirming Islamabad’s commitment to standing alongside the international community in promoting peace.

In a message on International Day of Peace on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a long-standing dispute, asserting that its durable resolution hinges on the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions and an impartial referendum.

He also called for heightened attention to the plight of innocent Palestinians, asserting that a peaceful resolution to the Palestine conflict is essential for establishing peace in the Middle East.

Highlighting Pakistan’s dedication to peace, the Prime Minister stated that through mutual cooperation, we can forge a brighter, more peaceful future for coming generations.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief in fostering regional peace and stability through dialogue, noting that today’s world is fragmented by numerous conflicts. He urged the need to bridge differences between nations and adopt a collective strategy for peace.

Previous article
PHC prohibits Gandapur’s arrest until Oct 5 as Islamabad ATC issues his non-bailable warrants
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police mobilised to arrest Hammad Azhar at PTI rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Police have become active in their efforts to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, who attended and addressed the party's rally...

PTI approaches SC requesting restraining ECP from allocating reserved seats to any other party

Moment of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest revealed in new video

Son of last Iranian monarch urges Israelis to fund civil disobedience movements in Iran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.