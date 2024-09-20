Punjab CM seeks plan to address specialist doctors shortage in DHQ hospitals

Maryam Nawaz chairs meeting, reviews establishment of Cath labs in different districts of Punjab in five phases

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday set a target to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in the DHQ and THQ hospitals across the province and sought a plan from the Health Department with regard to training of cardiology, neuro, paeds and other necessary specialists.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was chairing a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given on the establishment of cath labs in various hospitals across Punjab. She sought proposals to bring improvements in the ‘Universal Health Program’ as well.

At the meeting, the participants reviewed the proposal to focus on the specialization of doctors according to the needs of patients and it was agreed to propose a special package for the specialist doctors in DHQ and THQ hospitals.

The Punjab CM emphasized on the need for specialist doctors in the remote areas of the province and decided to ensure provision of urgently required medical equipment for heart disease patients at district level.

The meeting participants discussed the proposal to establish Cath labs in different districts of Punjab in five phases. The machines will be provided in Lahore’s PIC, Gangaram, Mayo Hospital, Khawaja Safdar Memorial Hospital Sialkot and Cardiology Institute Wazirabad. Cath labs will be set up in Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan Institute of Cardiology. Cath labs will be established in Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Multan Nishtar Hospital. Cath labs will also be established in Gujranwala Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari, Health Advisor Dr Azhar Kayani, Parliamentary Secretary Rushida Lodhi, MPA Sania Ashiq, Dr Adnan Khan, the Punjab Chief Secretary, the P&D Chairman, Secretary Health, Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Seven-Hours-Long Meeting on Planning and Development

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a seven-hour-long meeting in P&D Department to review progress on 77 initiatives, 70 projects and 07 special programs of the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, she was briefed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 28 meetings so far had considered 287 public welfare schemes across the province, besides 206 special measures of the Chief Minister. The CM was apprised in detail of the progress made so far in various development sectors including agriculture, meteorology, IT and social welfare.

The Punjab CM was informed that Rs278 billion had been allocated for the development schemes, out of which Rs83 billion were released so far.” She was also briefed that effective monitoring was being introduced through modern technology including drones and GIS mapping to ensure transparency and quality of work.

CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed current status of the development projects and their completion timeline. On the occasion, the Punjab CM declared that there would be no compromise on transparency, speed and quality of work on the development projects, warning that no lethargy or negligence would be tolerated against public welfare.

Punjab CM Congratulates Shahzeb Rind

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated mixed martial arts star Shahzeb Rind on defeating Brazil’s Bruno Roberto D’Essi in the final of Karate Combat Championship in Singapore. Expressing best wishes for his future success, Maryam Nawaz said: “The nation is proud of Shahzeb Rind’s victory in the international event.”