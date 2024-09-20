Six soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers embraced martyrdom while 12 terrorists were killed during fire exchange with security forces during two operations in North and South Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces on Thursday detected the movement of seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists.

In a separate incident, a group of terrorists attacked a security forces checkpoint in South Waziristan’s Ladha area, the statement added.

“Own troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion, and killed five khawarij,” the statement said.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

The statement said that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other khariji present in the area as security forces were determined to eliminate the “menace of terrorism” from the country.

“Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

On September 6, four terrorists were killed when they tried to attack the Frontier Corps headquarters in KP’s Mohmand district.

In August, three soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the province’s Bajaur district.