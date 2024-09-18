Rs200 prize bond for Sept 2024 draw results announced. Check here

The much-awaited results of the Rs200 Prize Bond Draw No. 99 were revealed by National Savings on Monday, offering hope to thousands of bondholders across the country.

The draw, held in Peshawar announced the winning numbers for the top prizes.

The First Prize of Rs7.5 lakh was awarded to bond number 079789, making one lucky winner an instant prize-holder. The Second Prize of Rs2.5 lakh each was awarded to five fortunate individuals with the following bond numbers: 159565, 260335, 394783, 396313, and 756986.

Prize breakdown:

First Prize : Rs7.5 lakh – Bond No. 079789

: Rs7.5 lakh – Bond No. Second Prize : Rs2.5 lakh each – Bond Nos. 159565 , 260335 , 394783 , 396313 , 756986

: Rs2.5 lakh each – Bond Nos. , , , , Third Prize: Rs1,250 each, distributed among several winners

The complete list of winning numbers for the Rs200 Prize Bond Draw No. 99 will be published shortly. Bondholders are advised to stay tuned for the full details on the National Savings website or visit the nearest branch for further inquiries.

Results:

To check the results click the National Saving’s website link https://savings.gov.pk/draw-search/ and enter your bond number.