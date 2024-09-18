Shooters allege Balaj Tipu’s brother Ameer Musab’s involvement in Teefi Butt’s relative’s murder case

A significant development has emerged in the investigation of the murder of Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, with police claiming to have gathered details pointing to the involvement of the slain Ameer Balaj’s brother, Ameer Musab, in the crime.

During the interrogation of the arrested shooters, Azhar and Ilyas, they disclosed that they were supported by Ameer Musab, who was also allegedly in close contact with both of them.

According to police sources, Musab, who is believed to have planned the killing, met the shooters’ through an intermediary, Arif, a former employee. “Javed Butt was killed at the behest of Ameer Musab,” the shooters claimed during investigation.

They are further alleged to have revealed that the deal for Javed Butt’s assassination was worth Rs500,000 and was finalized over two houses.

Police sources quote Azhar and Ilyas are having confessed that they had met Musab personally, were in contact with him, and he supported them before and after the murder. Police investigations have revealed that Musab allegedly fled abroad just six days before the murder, likely as part of his escape plan.

Efforts are now underway to apprehend co-accused Arif, who is reportedly a resident of Pattoki and a former employee of Musab. The police are actively tracking his whereabouts, and further arrests are expected in the coming days.

On Monday, Lahore police sources confirmed that two suspects, including the shooter who killed Javed Butt — the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt, had been apprehended. Teefi Butt was killed in Lahore.