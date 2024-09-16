Last words of Titan Submersible crew revealed before vessel imploded

‘All good here’ – the final words from the crew of the Titan submersible, which tragically imploded, killing all five on board, were revealed as a hearing into the incident began today in Charleston, South Carolina. The hearing, expected to last two weeks, seeks to uncover the events leading up to the June 2023 tragedy and make recommendations to prevent future disasters.

Among the victims were British adventurer Hamish Harding, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush. The Titan lost contact with its support ship, the Polar Prince, during an expedition to the Titanic wreck, approximately 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The US coast guard presented a visual re-creation of the submersible’s journey, noting that communication with the Polar Prince was via text messages, but contact was lost after repeated inquiries about depth and weight. One of the sub’s last messages, before communications became intermittent, was, “all good here.”

The hearing also revealed that Titan’s hull had never undergone third-party inspections and was left exposed to the elements for seven months before the fateful voyage. The aim of the inquiry is to gather facts and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Jason Neubauer, the coast guard official leading the hearing, expressed hope that the investigation will provide answers and prevent future tragedies. OceanGate also released a statement echoing this sentiment, acknowledging the devastating loss for the families of the victims.

The hearing will examine all factors surrounding the submersible’s loss, including mechanical issues, compliance with safety regulations, and the qualifications of the crew. Over 24 witnesses are expected to testify.