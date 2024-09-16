Majority of proposals in constitutional amendment package revolve around judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The proposed constitutional amendment package has been made public, revealing a draft that includes a total of 54 proposals.

The draft suggests introducing a constitutional court which will be called Federal Constitutional Court. It also proposes changes to the structure of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Additionally, there is a proposed amendment to extend the retirement age of judges by three years – 65 to 68 years.

According to the proposed amendments, the current chief election commissioner will continue in office until a new CEC is appointed.

The president will make the appointments of the chief justice and other justices of the Federal Constitutional Court.

The package also includes a proposal to ban dual citizenship for judges.

Further amendments suggested that votes of members who cross the floor will be counted.

It further states that the Federal Constitutional Court will resolve disputes between the federal and provincial governments.

Moreover, it also proposes that all constitutional petitions currently pending with the Supreme Court will be transferred to the new court.

Cabinet sources said 22 clauses would be included in the proposed constitutional package.

The amendments to the clauses 51, 63, 175, 187 and 195 will be part of the package.

Sources disclosed that among the proposed amendments are enhancing the representation of Balochistan Assembly as it has been proposed to increase the seats of Balochistan from 65 to 81.

Cabinet sources also said it had been suggested to send names of a panel of five senior judges to the prime minister for the appointment of the chief justice.

It was added that the parliamentary committee would be combined with the judicial commission for the former’s empowerment.

Cabinet sources further said the establishment of a constitutional court having five judges would be ensured.