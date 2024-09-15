Carmen Electra reveals how Prince helped her when she was homeless

Carmen Electra has opened up about the financial hardships she faced before her rise to fame, particularly during her early days in Hollywood before landing her breakthrough role on Baywatch.

At 52, Electra reflected on her struggles during an appearance at the 90s Con Florida panel, where she revealed that at one point, she was homeless while pursuing her dreams in Los Angeles.

“I was homeless in L.A.,” she shared, adding, “I’m not from a rich family or anything like that.”

Despite her difficulties, she knew she needed to be in a major city like New York or Los Angeles to make it in the industry. “There was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell,” Electra explained.

Her big break came when the legendary musician Prince discovered her. He not only encouraged her to change her name to Carmen Electra but also produced her self-titled debut studio album. Prince even gave her the opportunity to be an opening act on one of his European tours, a pivotal moment in her career.

“He just set me up, and he was so supportive,” Electra said, speaking of Prince’s role in boosting her confidence. “With his support, I got a tad bit more confident and tried things, keeping that in mind with all my insecurities that I still have,” she noted, crediting the music icon for his encouragement during a challenging time in her life.

Through perseverance and Prince’s guidance, Carmen Electra eventually made her mark in the entertainment world, overcoming the obstacles that once seemed insurmountable.