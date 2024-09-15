Victoria Beckham wows in bold style for chic ‘date night’ with David

Victoria Beckham recently captivated her fans with a bold and fashionable look that turned heads.

On Saturday night, Victoria’s daring outfit stole the spotlight during a date night with her husband, David Beckham.

Sharing the moment on Instagram Stories, the fashion icon posted a series of glamorous photos. She stunned in a sleek cream power suit, which she paired with a black lace bra, effortlessly showcasing her signature elegance.

In the first photo, the former Spice Girl highlighted her bold red lipstick, a product from her own beauty brand. She cheekily captioned the selfie with, “date night pop posh lipstick @victoriabeckhambeauty.”

In another image, the 50-year-old fashion designer shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her latest hairstyle. Victoria styled her choppy bob into a sleek, low ponytail, bringing back memories of her iconic Posh Spice days.

With a playful caption, she asked, “Shall I leave the clips?” and gave a shout-out to her close friend and hairstylist, Ken Paves, who was behind the look. Paves is not only her go-to hairstylist but also the godfather of her daughter, Harper.

Victoria, mother to three sons and a daughter, often relies on Ken for her hair transformations, further cementing their long-standing friendship.

The snapshots left fans in awe of her timeless beauty and impeccable style, once again proving why Victoria remains a fashion powerhouse.