World

Victoria Beckham wows in bold style for chic ‘date night’ with David

By Web Desk

Victoria Beckham recently captivated her fans with a bold and fashionable look that turned heads.

On Saturday night, Victoria’s daring outfit stole the spotlight during a date night with her husband, David Beckham.

Sharing the moment on Instagram Stories, the fashion icon posted a series of glamorous photos. She stunned in a sleek cream power suit, which she paired with a black lace bra, effortlessly showcasing her signature elegance.

In the first photo, the former Spice Girl highlighted her bold red lipstick, a product from her own beauty brand. She cheekily captioned the selfie with, “date night pop posh lipstick @victoriabeckhambeauty.”

In another image, the 50-year-old fashion designer shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her latest hairstyle. Victoria styled her choppy bob into a sleek, low ponytail, bringing back memories of her iconic Posh Spice days.

With a playful caption, she asked, “Shall I leave the clips?” and gave a shout-out to her close friend and hairstylist, Ken Paves, who was behind the look. Paves is not only her go-to hairstylist but also the godfather of her daughter, Harper.

Victoria, mother to three sons and a daughter, often relies on Ken for her hair transformations, further cementing their long-standing friendship.

The snapshots left fans in awe of her timeless beauty and impeccable style, once again proving why Victoria remains a fashion powerhouse.

Previous article
Sagacious polices of PM Shehbaz Sharif start bearing fruit: Aurangzeb
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Mahira Khan shares heartwarming throwback picture from son Azlan’s birth

Superstar Mahira Khan has shared a heartwarming throwback picture with a note on her Instagram account to mark the occasion of her son, Azlan's,...

President Xi urges continuous efforts to uphold, improve people’s congresses on political system’s 70th anniversary

Prince Harry turning ‘disgusting’ to be around

Tarar pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.