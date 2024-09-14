LHC seeks Centre, ECP’s replies to plea on implementation of reserved seats verdict

Single-judge warns respondents will lose the right to defence if fail to submit their replies within 15 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from the federation and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) until September 27 regarding implementing the decision on reserved seats.

LHC’s Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh presided over the hearing on the petition filed by citizen Muneer Ahmed through Advocate Azhar Siddique.

During the proceedings, a government attorney informed the court that the Attorney General of Pakistan was busy with a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council. He also pointed out that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had already filed a related petition in the Supreme Court.

The judge questioned the admissibility of the case, asking Advocate Azhar Siddique to explain its standing because the Supreme Court was already hearing a related matter. Advocate Siddique argued that no formal notice or case numbers had been issued by the Supreme Court and also cited Article 184(3) of the Constitution that bars filing of a direct petition in the Supreme Court.

The court further discussed the challenges to the NAB Act currently before the Supreme Court and whether amendments made after the Practice and Procedure Act could still be contested.

Justice Raheel Kamran also emphasized that one of the key aspects of the case involved awarding reserved seats to the PTI, stressing that if the amendment act is deemed unconstitutional, the Supreme Court’s decision will be enforced regardless.

He warned that if the federal government and ECP fail to submit their replies within 15 days, their right to defence could be forfeited.

The court adjourned the hearing and demanded responses from the federal government and ECP by September 27.