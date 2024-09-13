Court orders forfeiture of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties in £190m corruption case

The court has already declared the close aide of the PTI founder as an absconder in the case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Friday ordered forfeiture of properties owned Zulfi Bukhari – the former federal minister and a close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan after declaring absconder him in the £190 million corruption case.

Accountability Court Judge Nisar Javed Rana issued the order on an application filed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), requesting to confiscate Bukhari’s assets.

The court ordered forfeiture of a 30-kanal plot owned by Bukhari along with a four-kanal plot in Islamabad.

Additionally, the court ruled that Bukhari’s 1,210-kanal property in the Attock district, including a 91-kanal plot, be confiscated by the state.

Zulfi Bukhari has been declared as an absconder in the £190 million corruption case against PTI Founder Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, and Shehzad Akbar.

The authorities continue to pursue further legal actions against him, as the case unfolds under the scrutiny of anti-corruption efforts in Pakistan.

On September 1, the accountability watchdog filed a petition in an accountability court seeking confiscation of properties owned by PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari.

According to the petition, Bukhari has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court, prompting the request for the confiscation of his assets. These include 34 kanals of land in Islamabad and 1,300 kanals in Attock.

Notably, Farah Gogi and Shehzad Akbar, like Zulfi Bukhari, have not appeared before the court in this case.

On Thursday, the accountability court rejected the petitions of former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, seeking acquittal in the £190 million corruption case under the amended National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

Imran claimed that the case against him, filed under the amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), was based on a federal cabinet meeting, and the law protects decisions made by the cabinet.

“Despite being fully aware that the case does not fall within the ambit of the NAO, NAB exceeded its jurisdiction and filed a false and frivolous reference, alleging that the applicant, as prime minister of Pakistan, chaired the cabinet meeting held on Dec 3, 2019, during which a deed of confidentiality was approved,” the petition, filed by the PTI founding chairman, stated.