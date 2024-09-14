Gharidah Farooqi condemns Gandapur’s allegations, announces legal action

LAHORE: Senior journalist and analyst Gharidah Farooqi announced on Saturday that she will take legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for making serious allegations against her.

Farooqi stated that Gandapur mentioned her by name during a rally in Sangjani, Islamabad, and hurled accusations at her. “Now he will have to provide evidence to support his claims,” she said.

The journalist added that she will be sending a legal notice to Gandapur after consulting with her legal team.

Farooqi further expressed concern that the chief minister’s tirades and hate speeches are making it increasingly difficult for female journalists in Pakistan to carry out their duties. “Female journalists already face numerous challenges in their line of work,” she said.

During a rally on September 8, Gandapur had described journalists, especially female reporters, as ‘sell-outs’ who were allegedly paid to withhold facts in their reporting.