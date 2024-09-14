NATIONAL

Voter turnout drops by 11pc in NA-171 by-election

By Staff Report
A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the first provincial elections in Jamrud, Pakistan July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

ISLAMABAD: Voter turnout in the NA-171 Rahimyar Khan-III by-election saw an 11% drop compared to the General Elections 2024, according to a report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The by-election, although peaceful and well-organized, faced isolated incidents of procedural irregularities, mainly related to polling day canvassing and issues with providing results forms to polling agents and observers.

Despite a 2% increase in registered voters since the General Elections 2024, the turnout decrease was notable. The report highlighted that invalid votes also declined, from 3% of the total votes in the general election to 2% in the by-election.

The vote share of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) surged from 20% in the general elections to 64% in the by-election, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saw its share fall from 43% to 32%. The provisional consolidated results (Form-47) were prepared before midnight on polling day.

The election day observed party-supported canvassing, with 68% of polling stations surrounded by party or candidate camps displaying banners and distributing voter chits. Additionally, 67% of the polling stations had party-sponsored vehicles providing transportation for voters. Irregularities such as the failure to provide polling agents with copies of Form-46 at 43% of polling stations were also noted.

The report highlighted that 22% of polling officers and 23% of Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) had not received training before their election duty, while 23% of security officials were also untrained for their roles.

A total of seven candidates, including one woman, contested the by-election. The PPPP won with a margin of 58,178 votes, securing the seat that became vacant following the death of PTI’s Mumtaz Mustafa, who had originally won it in the February 8 general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had set up 301 polling stations, with eight declared highly sensitive and 54 categorized as sensitive.

Previous article
Gharidah Farooqi condemns Gandapur’s allegations, announces legal action
Staff Report
Staff Report

Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants amid food shortages

