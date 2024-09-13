SBP announces holiday on 17 September

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam).

Falling on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 A.H., the holiday will affect financial operations nationwide, as the SBP confirmed in a brief statement. The bank is set to resume operations on Wednesday, September 18.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is widely celebrated across Pakistan with religious processions and public gatherings, and the government recognizes it as a national holiday. Financial institutions, stock exchanges, and other related services are expected to follow the SBP’s closure, with business resuming the following day.

Recognizing the religious significance of this day, the State Bank has urged customers and businesses to plan their transactions in advance to accommodate the one-day closure.