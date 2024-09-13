World

US backs two permanent UNSC seats for African nations

By Agencies

— Move is part of Washington’s effort to enhance ties with Africa and Pacific Island nations

NEW YORK: The United States has endorsed the creation of two permanent seats for African nations on the United Nations Security Council, alongside a rotating seat for small island developing states.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made the announcement during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

The move is part of Washington’s effort to enhance ties with Africa and Pacific Island nations, while also addressing longstanding calls for a more inclusive and representative Security Council.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated that the US does not support expanding veto powers, emphasizing that such a change could render the council “more dysfunctional.”

The US also continues to back permanent council membership for India, Japan, and Germany. African nations have expressed frustration with their limited influence, given that approximately 60% of the Security Council’s agenda pertains to the continent.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for reform, arguing that the current structure reflects the post-World War II era and no longer aligns with today’s global realities.

Changing the composition of the Security Council would require amending the UN Charter, which involves a two-thirds majority vote in the General Assembly and approval from the existing permanent members.

