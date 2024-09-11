Entertainment

Prince Harry goes against wife Meghan Markle in shocking decision

By Agencies

Prince Harry seems to have taken a major decision regarding his rift with the Royal family as he goes against the wishes of his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to sources, the Duke of Sussex is eager to repair the damage done to the Royal family with his past criticisms as he is willing to return to a temporary royal role to support his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Previous article
Rs1.07bn released to sports federations, associations over last 5 years by PSB
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

We are the Kapoors of Pakistan, says Momal Sheikh

Actor Momal Sheikh, daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh, believes her family is like the famous Kapoor family of Bollywood. In a new interview with...

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission makes history; leaves some Americans stunned

Prince William’s plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed

Mutilated girls’ genitalia being sold for magic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.