Mutilated girls’ genitalia being sold for magic

By AFP

TOUBA/IVORY COAST: In a rather disturbing disclosure, it has been revealed that genitalia from girls mutilated in Ivory Coast was being sold for the purposes of being used in “magic” and other rituals.

As reflected in extensive interviews with former faith healers, circumcisers, social workers, researchers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), there is a thriving traffic in the female genitalia for the powers they supposedly impart.

