Pakistan claims fifth world youth scrabble title with Affan Salman’s win

By Staff Report

COLOMBO: Pakistan secured its fifth World Youth Scrabble Championship title after 16-year-old Affan Salman claimed victory in the tournament held in Colombo.

Salman won 19 out of 23 games, emerging as the top player among 138 competitors.

The championship, which spanned seven rounds on the final day, saw participants from various countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, England, India, and the United States.

Pakistan’s victory marks a historic achievement, making it the first country to win five World Youth Scrabble titles.

The inaugural World Youth Scrabble Championship was held in Wollongong, Australia, in 2006. The tournament is open to players under the age of 18 as of January 1 each year. To date, the event has been hosted in Malaysia five times, as well as in Australia, Dubai, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

